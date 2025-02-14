This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 67

The average 67-year-old retired worker gets $1,883.50 per month from their Social Security benefit, which is $22,602 per year.

This is slightly less than the $1,905.31 average benefit paid to retired workers, and there's a good reason for that. The overall average includes people who started collecting Social Security before full retirement age, those who waited until full retirement age, and those who chose to wait longer than full retirement age. Since the full retirement age is between 66 and 67, depending on the year you were born, the subset of retirees who are exactly 67 years old doesn't include many people who chose to delay retirement.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A couple of caveats

As mentioned, this average includes people who are 67 years old now, not who started collecting benefits at age 67. The average 67-year-old beneficiary who didn't claim Social Security early gets $2,060.48 per month, or about $24,726 per year.

It's also worth noting that the actual average is likely to be a little higher right now. The average of $1,883.50 came from the latest edition of the Social Security Statistical Supplement, and the data does not reflect the 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, that just took effect this year. While we don't have current data broken down by age, it would be fair to assume that the average 67-year-old retired worker in 2025 gets about $1,931 per month (2.5% more than the published average).

As a final thought, 67 years of age is the full retirement for all American workers born in 1960 or later, but you can wait until as late as age 70 to start collecting your benefit. For each year you wait beyond full retirement age, your Social Security benefit will be permanently increased by 8%, so you could get as much as 24% more for waiting.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.