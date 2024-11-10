News & Insights

This Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 65

November 10, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

Written by Selena Maranjian for The Motley Fool

As you approach retirement, you may be wondering how much income you can expect from Social Security. It's a good question to ask even if you're still decades from retiring but are starting to develop a solid retirement plan. You might also wonder what the average retiree is receiving right now.

For the most useful information, visit the Social Security Administration (SSA) website and set up a my Social Security account. Once you do, you can check anytime for an estimate of your future benefits, based on your earnings history.

Image source: Getty Images.

Here's a little context: The overall average monthly Social Security retirement benefit for those of all ages was $1,922 as of September. That's about $23,000 annually -- for this year. Benefits increase over time with cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) that occur almost every year.

If you're thinking you might retire in your mid-60s and you're wondering what Social Security benefits might look like then, as of the end of 2023, the average benefit for a 65-year-old was $1,563, or about $18,750 for the year.

What to do

At this point, you may be a little depressed, wondering if you should ever retire. Take a deep breath, and consider these points:

