This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 63

Key Points Social Security benefits for 63-year-olds are not massive.

But your benefits get bigger if you delay when you claim them.

Benefits may shrink, too, if Congress doesn't strengthen Social Security.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

So you're 63 -- born around 1962, the year that Johnny Carson debuted as The Tonight Show host and Bob Dylan wrote "Blowin' in the Wind." You may be happy to know that you're now eligible to start collecting Social Security benefits that are due to you -- though you can make those benefit checks bigger by delaying when you claim them. (For most people, it seems best to delay claiming Social Security until age 70, if possible.)

You may be wondering how much to expect from Social Security. You'll get the best answer, based on your earnings, by setting up a my Social Security account at the Social Security Administration (SSA) website. But until you do so, know that as of July, the average monthly Social Security retirement benefit was $2,007, amounting to roughly $24,000 annually.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Here are average monthly Social Security benefits for those who are 63 or other ages, as of the end of last year:

Age Average Benefit, All Average Benefit, Men Average Benefit, Women 62 $1,342 $1,486 $1,207 63 $1,364 $1,505 $1,233 65 $1,611 $1,785 $1,453 67 $1,930 $2,143 $1,719 70 $2,148 $2,390 $1,909 75 $2,065 $2,278 $1,857 80 $2,006 $2,206 $1,816 85 $1,944 $2,120 $1,788

It's an unfortunate fact that women tend to receive less in benefits. That's because they've often earned less than men and they've often been out of the workforce for a while, too, caring for others.

Fortunately, there are ways for most of us to increase our Social Security benefits, beyond delaying claiming them. Earning more is one such strategy -- because the greater your earnings, the bigger your benefits. Consider asking for a raise or even taking on a side gig for a while.

It's smart to keep up with Social Security, too, because some changes are afoot, and if this vital program isn't strengthened, future benefits might shrink.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.