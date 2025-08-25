Markets

This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 63

August 25, 2025 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by Selena Maranjian for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

So you're 63 -- born around 1962, the year that Johnny Carson debuted as The Tonight Show host and Bob Dylan wrote "Blowin' in the Wind." You may be happy to know that you're now eligible to start collecting Social Security benefits that are due to you -- though you can make those benefit checks bigger by delaying when you claim them. (For most people, it seems best to delay claiming Social Security until age 70, if possible.)

You may be wondering how much to expect from Social Security. You'll get the best answer, based on your earnings, by setting up a my Social Security account at the Social Security Administration (SSA) website. But until you do so, know that as of July, the average monthly Social Security retirement benefit was $2,007, amounting to roughly $24,000 annually.

Someone is rock climbing outdoors.

Image source: Getty Images.

Here are average monthly Social Security benefits for those who are 63 or other ages, as of the end of last year:

Age

Average Benefit, All

Average Benefit, Men

Average Benefit, Women

62

$1,342

$1,486

$1,207

63

$1,364

$1,505

$1,233

65

$1,611

$1,785

$1,453

67

$1,930

$2,143

$1,719

70

$2,148

$2,390

$1,909

75

$2,065

$2,278

$1,857

80

$2,006

$2,206

$1,816

85

$1,944

$2,120

$1,788

Source: Social Security Administration.

It's an unfortunate fact that women tend to receive less in benefits. That's because they've often earned less than men and they've often been out of the workforce for a while, too, caring for others.

Fortunately, there are ways for most of us to increase our Social Security benefits, beyond delaying claiming them. Earning more is one such strategy -- because the greater your earnings, the bigger your benefits. Consider asking for a raise or even taking on a side gig for a while.

It's smart to keep up with Social Security, too, because some changes are afoot, and if this vital program isn't strengthened, future benefits might shrink.

