This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

There aren't many social programs in the U.S. that have had as much of a positive impact as Social Security retirement benefits. For most recipients, it's a well-earned benefit after years of paying Social Security payroll taxes.

Since 1961, the earliest anyone can claim Social Security retirement benefits is age 62. The downside, however, is that claiming at that age permanently reduces your monthly benefit based on how far away you are from your full retirement age (FRA).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

The amount of your monthly Social Security benefit depends heavily on your lifetime earnings, but knowing the average benefit at certain ages can help you better plan your retirement finances. As of the end of 2024, the average monthly retired worker benefit for a 62-year-old is $1,298 (rounded to the nearest dollar).

How claiming Social Security early affects your monthly benefit

If you plan to claim Social Security at 62, the amount your monthly benefit will be reduced by will depend on your FRA. Below are FRAs by birth year:

If you're within 36 months of your FRA, your benefit is reduced by 5/9 of 1% for each month you claim early. Any additional month further reduces benefits by 5/12 of 1%.

Anyone turning 62 this year or later has an FRA of 67, meaning claiming benefits at 62 would reduce the monthly amount by 30%. For example, if you were slated to receive $2,000 monthly at 67, you'd receive $1,400 by claiming at 62.

The importance of multiple income sources

With a $1,298 monthly benefit, the average person receives around $15,576 in annual Social Security payments. For many people, this simply isn't enough to live on in retirement -- which points to the importance of having multiple retirement income sources.

By taking advantage of retirement accounts like a 401(k) or IRA, you can get a 2-for-1 deal: putting money away for your future and receiving a tax break for doing so.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.