This Is the Average Social Security for Age 62

Key Points The average monthly Social Security benefit works out to just under $16,100 annually.

There's over a $250 difference in the average benefit between men and women at age 62.

Claiming benefits at 62 sharply reduces the monthly amount they'd receive if they started later.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Few decisions are as important as deciding when you want to claim Social Security as you approach retirement. It's a decision that will permanently affect your monthly benefit, altering how your retirement finances look.

The earliest you can claim Social Security is age 62. If you're considering claiming at this age, it's worth noting that the average monthly at this age is $1,341.61, or just below $16,100 annually.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Since your career earnings largely determine Social Security benefits, and there's an earnings gap between men and women, there's also a noticeable difference between the average benefits for men and women. The average benefit for men aged 62 is $1,485.76, while the average benefit for women at that age is $1,207.03.

How claiming benefits at 62 affects your monthly amount

For anyone born in 1960 or later, your full retirement age (FRA) is 67. This is the age when you're eligible to receive your full monthly benefit, called your primary insurance amount (PIA).

Using your PIA as the baseline, your monthly benefit is calculated based on when you claim relative to your FRA. If we assume your FRA is 67, claiming benefits at 62 would result in a 30% reduction in your monthly amount. For example, if your PIA is $2,000, you'd only receive $1,400 by claiming at 62.

Although the reduction may not be ideal, some people may find that claiming benefits as early as possible is the best route because they would rather have smaller benefits for a longer period than larger benefits for a shorter period.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.