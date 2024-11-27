The Average Retirement Savings Balance by Age Might Surprise You

Have you ever wondered how your IRA or 401(k) balance might compare to what other people your aged have saved? If so, you're surely not alone.

It can be argued that comparing your savings to other people's isn't helpful, since everyone's expenses are unique. But there can be some value in seeing what the typical person your age has saved for retirement so you have some sort of benchmark to work with. So if you're curious about the average retirement plan balance by age, let's dive in.

What the numbers look like

There are different sources we can use to see what the average American has saved for retirement. But one of the most comprehensive sources is none other than the Federal Reserve. Based on its analysis of retirement plan balances in 2022, here's what the typical American has saved by age.

Age Range Average Retirement Savings Balance* Under 35 $49,000 35-44 $141,000 45-54 $313,000 55-64 $538,000 65-74 $609,000 75 and older $462,000

If these numbers seem higher than what you'd expect them to be, you should know that the median savings balance among each age group is considerably lower. Averages take a wide range of balances into account, including those that are very large.

So don't panic if your IRA or 401(k) balance isn't anywhere close to the number above that corresponds with your age range. But also know that there are steps you can take to give your nest egg a nice boost.

How to grow your savings

If you're on the younger side and your retirement plan balance is "behind" compared to the numbers above, try not to stress. This means you have many years to catch up. And you shouldn't necessarily stress if you're older, either.

First, think about how much savings you actually need. If you're 62 with $300,000 socked away for retirement, that may be enough if you intend to keep your expenses low and hold down a job to avoid getting bored.

But also, take strategic steps to grow your savings if you're not happy with what your IRA or 401(k) looks like. An easy win is to snag your complete employer match if your 401(k) plan offers one. The more free money you get for retirement, the easier it becomes to boost your balance.

At the same time, make sure you're investing in assets that allow your money to grow without charging you hefty fees along the way. If you have a 401(k), that could mean reconsidering the fee-heavy mutual funds you've been relying on and trading them in for low-cost index funds.

Also, aim to take advantage of catch-up contributions in your IRA or 401(k). Granted, with an IRA, you're only looking at an extra $1,000 per year. But with a 401(k), you get a much bigger opportunity to put extra money into your account.

In 2024 and 2025, savers aged 50 and over can contribute an additional $7,500 to a 401(k). And if you'll be between ages 60 and 63 in 2025, you'll have an even larger catch-up of $11,250 you can make instead of just $7,500.

Remember, average retirement plan balances don't always tell the whole story. But if you're not happy with the amount of money you've saved to date, take steps to ramp up so you're able to approach your senior years with more confidence.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.