The Average Monthly Expenses for Millennials in Every State and What They Spend the Most Money On

Every generation needs to work with a budget and track expenses in order to stay financially on track. Millennials are no exception.
This cohort of people born between 1981 and 1997 are now the largest generation group in the U.S., with an estimated population of 72.7 million in 2023, according to Statista.
What type of expenditure do millennials spend the most on? It turns out, the answer depends on where they live.
In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for millennials. The states were sorted to show the highest to lowest cost of living, with the No. 1 state being the cheapest.
50. Hawaii
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $5,721
- Total cost of living monthly: $11,082
- Highest-costing expenditure: Health
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,090
49. California
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost:$4,403
- Total cost of living monthly: $8,750
- Highest-costing expenditure: Health
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $694
48. Massachusetts
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost:$4,400
- Total cost of living monthly: $7,950
- Highest-costing expenditure: Health
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $675
47. Washington
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost:$3,482
- Total cost of living monthly: $6,806
- Highest-costing expenditure: Health
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $446
46. New Jersey
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,505
- Total cost of living monthly: $6,511
- Highest-costing expenditure: Health
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $474
45. Alaska
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $4,456
- Total cost of living monthly: $6,504
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $936
44. Rhode Island
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,735
- Total cost of living monthly: $6,356
- Highest-costing expenditure: Housing
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,797
43. New Hampshire
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,485
- Total cost of living monthly: $6,234
- Highest-costing expenditure: Health
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $411
42. Connecticut
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: 3,836
- Total cost of living monthly: $6,213
- Highest-costing expenditure: Housing
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,822
41. Colorado
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,132
- Total cost of living monthly: $6,177
- Highest-costing expenditure: Health
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $371
40. Oregon
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,364
- Total cost of living monthly: $6,128
- Highest-costing expenditure: Health
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $461
39. Utah
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,200
- Total cost of living monthly: $6,073
- Highest-costing expenditure: Health
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $406
38. New York
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,552
- Total cost of living monthly: $6,049
- Highest-costing expenditure: Health
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $593
37. Maryland
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,533
- Total cost of living monthly: $5,878
- Highest-costing expenditure: Health
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $462
36. Nevada
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,363
- Total cost of living monthly: $5,863
- Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $443
35. Arizona
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,413
- Total cost of living monthly: $5,809
- Highest-costing expenditure: Health
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $456
34. Maine
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,586
- Total cost of living monthly: $5,793
- Highest-costing expenditure: Health
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $438
33. Vermont
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,583
- Total cost of living monthly: $5,778
- Highest-costing expenditure: Health
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $438
32. Montana
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,072
- Total cost of living monthly: $5,625
- Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $393
31. Florida
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,295
- Total cost of living monthly: $5,557
- Highest-costing expenditure: Health
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $374
30. Idaho
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,027
- Total cost of living monthly: $5,519
- Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $392
29. Virginia
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,263
- Total cost of living monthly: $5,437
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $653
28. Delaware
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,249
- Total cost of living monthly: $5,349
- Highest-costing expenditure: Grocery
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $503
27. Minnesota
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,171
- Total cost of living monthly: $5,042
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $669
26. North Carolina
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,164
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,989
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $642
25. Wyoming
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,057
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,958
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $665
24. Georgia
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,098
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,918
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $623
23. Texas
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,130
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,793
- Highest-costing expenditure: Housing
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,396
22. South Carolina
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,119
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,753
- Highest-costing expenditure: Miscellaneous
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $82
21. Wisconsin
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,029
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,740
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $662
20. Illinois
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,198
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,688
- Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $372
19. Tennessee
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,906
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,666
- Highest-costing expenditure: Grocery
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $472
18. Pennsylvania
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,191
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,661
- Highest-costing expenditure: Housing
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,421
17. South Dakota
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,940
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,629
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $637
16. New Mexico
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,940
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,604
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $633
15. Nebraska
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,014
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,451
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $630
14. Ohio
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,138
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,417
- Highest-costing expenditure: Housing
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,367
13. Michigan
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,067
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,417
- Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $359
12. Missouri
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,044
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,415
- Highest-costing expenditure: Housing
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,346
11. North Dakota
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,927
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,390
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $683
10. Kansas
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,049
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,312
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $613
9. Indiana
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,975
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,308
- Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $354
8. Alabama
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,986
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,229
- Highest-costing expenditure: Housing
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,340
7. Iowa
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,981
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,214
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $602
6. Oklahoma
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,940
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,077
- Highest-costing expenditure: Grocery
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $463
5. Kentucky
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,933
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,072
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $671
4. Arkansas
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,901
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,038
- Highest-costing expenditure: Miscellaneous
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $78
3. West Virginia
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,052
- Total cost of living monthly: $3,968
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $628
2. Louisiana
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,813
- Total cost of living monthly: $3,930
- Highest-costing expenditure: Miscellaneous
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $80
1. Mississippi
- Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,903
- Total cost of living monthly: $3,892
- Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation
- Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $611
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for different generations. First, GOBankingRates found information on each state including: total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes for each state was sourced from Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each cost of living index, the average expenditure cost can be calculated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey 2602 for different generations. The generations are defined as: Gen Z born between 1997 or later, millennials born between 1981 and 1997, Gen X born between 1965 and 1980, and baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964. This calculation gives the average expenditure cost of living for each generation in each state. Using the average home value as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for August 2024, assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated for each state and for each generation. The highest expenditure index and average monthly cost were also shown to find the highest expenditure cost for each state. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 24, 2024.
