The Average Monthly Expenses for Millennials in Every State and What They Spend the Most Money On

Every generation needs to work with a budget and track expenses in order to stay financially on track. Millennials are no exception.

This cohort of people born between 1981 and 1997 are now the largest generation group in the U.S., with an estimated population of 72.7 million in 2023, according to Statista.

What type of expenditure do millennials spend the most on? It turns out, the answer depends on where they live.

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for millennials. The states were sorted to show the highest to lowest cost of living, with the No. 1 state being the cheapest.

50. Hawaii

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $5,721

$5,721 Total cost of living monthly: $11,082

$11,082 Highest-costing expenditure: Health

Health Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,090

49. California

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $4,403

$4,403 Total cost of living monthly: $8,750

$8,750 Highest-costing expenditure: Health

Health Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $694

48. Massachusetts

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $4,400

$4,400 Total cost of living monthly: $7,950

$7,950 Highest-costing expenditure: Health

Health Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $675

47. Washington

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,482

$3,482 Total cost of living monthly: $6,806

$6,806 Highest-costing expenditure: Health

Health Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $446

46. New Jersey

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,505

$3,505 Total cost of living monthly: $6,511

$6,511 Highest-costing expenditure: Health

Health Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $474

45. Alaska

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $4,456

$4,456 Total cost of living monthly: $6,504

$6,504 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $936

44. Rhode Island

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,735

$3,735 Total cost of living monthly: $6,356

$6,356 Highest-costing expenditure: Housing

Housing Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,797

43. New Hampshire

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,485

$3,485 Total cost of living monthly: $6,234

$6,234 Highest-costing expenditure: Health

Health Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $411

42. Connecticut

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: 3,836

3,836 Total cost of living monthly: $6,213

$6,213 Highest-costing expenditure: Housing

Housing Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,822

41. Colorado

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,132

$3,132 Total cost of living monthly: $6,177

$6,177 Highest-costing expenditure: Health

Health Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $371

40. Oregon

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,364

$3,364 Total cost of living monthly: $6,128

$6,128 Highest-costing expenditure: Health

Health Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $461

39. Utah

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,200

$3,200 Total cost of living monthly: $6,073

$6,073 Highest-costing expenditure: Health

Health Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $406

38. New York

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,552

$3,552 Total cost of living monthly: $6,049

$6,049 Highest-costing expenditure: Health

Health Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $593

37. Maryland

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,533

$3,533 Total cost of living monthly: $5,878

$5,878 Highest-costing expenditure: Health

Health Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $462

36. Nevada

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,363

$3,363 Total cost of living monthly: $5,863

$5,863 Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities

Utilities Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $443

35. Arizona

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,413

$3,413 Total cost of living monthly: $5,809

$5,809 Highest-costing expenditure: Health

Health Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $456

34. Maine

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,586

$3,586 Total cost of living monthly: $5,793

$5,793 Highest-costing expenditure: Health

Health Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $438

33. Vermont

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,583

$3,583 Total cost of living monthly: $5,778

$5,778 Highest-costing expenditure: Health

Health Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $438

32. Montana

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,072

$3,072 Total cost of living monthly: $5,625

$5,625 Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities

Utilities Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $393

31. Florida

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,295

$3,295 Total cost of living monthly: $5,557

$5,557 Highest-costing expenditure: Health

Health Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $374

30. Idaho

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,027

$3,027 Total cost of living monthly: $5,519

$5,519 Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities

Utilities Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $392

29. Virginia

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,263

$3,263 Total cost of living monthly: $5,437

$5,437 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $653

28. Delaware

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,249

$3,249 Total cost of living monthly: $5,349

$5,349 Highest-costing expenditure: Grocery

Grocery Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $503

27. Minnesota

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,171

$3,171 Total cost of living monthly: $5,042

$5,042 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $669

26. North Carolina

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,164

$3,164 Total cost of living monthly: $4,989

$4,989 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $642

25. Wyoming

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,057

$3,057 Total cost of living monthly: $4,958

$4,958 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $665

24. Georgia

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,098

$3,098 Total cost of living monthly: $4,918

$4,918 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $623

23. Texas

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,130

$3,130 Total cost of living monthly: $4,793

$4,793 Highest-costing expenditure: Housing

Housing Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,396

22. South Carolina

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,119

$3,119 Total cost of living monthly: $4,753

$4,753 Highest-costing expenditure: Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $82

21. Wisconsin

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,029

$3,029 Total cost of living monthly: $4,740

$4,740 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $662

20. Illinois

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,198

$3,198 Total cost of living monthly: $4,688

$4,688 Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities

Utilities Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $372

19. Tennessee

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,906

$2,906 Total cost of living monthly: $4,666

$4,666 Highest-costing expenditure: Grocery

Grocery Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $472

18. Pennsylvania

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,191

$3,191 Total cost of living monthly: $4,661

$4,661 Highest-costing expenditure: Housing

Housing Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,421

17. South Dakota

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,940

$2,940 Total cost of living monthly: $4,629

$4,629 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $637

16. New Mexico

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,940

$2,940 Total cost of living monthly: $4,604

$4,604 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $633

15. Nebraska

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,014

$3,014 Total cost of living monthly: $4,451

$4,451 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $630

14. Ohio

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,138

$3,138 Total cost of living monthly: $4,417

$4,417 Highest-costing expenditure: Housing

Housing Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,367

13. Michigan

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,067

$3,067 Total cost of living monthly: $4,417

$4,417 Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities

Utilities Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $359

12. Missouri

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,044

$3,044 Total cost of living monthly: $4,415

$4,415 Highest-costing expenditure: Housing

Housing Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,346

11. North Dakota

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,927

$2,927 Total cost of living monthly: $4,390

$4,390 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $683

10. Kansas

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,049

$3,049 Total cost of living monthly: $4,312

$4,312 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $613

9. Indiana

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,975

$2,975 Total cost of living monthly: $4,308

$4,308 Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities

Utilities Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $354

8. Alabama

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,986

$2,986 Total cost of living monthly: $4,229

$4,229 Highest-costing expenditure: Housing

Housing Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,340

7. Iowa

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,981

$2,981 Total cost of living monthly: $4,214

$4,214 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $602

6. Oklahoma

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,940

$2,940 Total cost of living monthly: $4,077

$4,077 Highest-costing expenditure: Grocery

Grocery Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $463

5. Kentucky

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,933

$2,933 Total cost of living monthly: $4,072

$4,072 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $671

4. Arkansas

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,901

$2,901 Total cost of living monthly: $4,038

$4,038 Highest-costing expenditure: Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $78

3. West Virginia

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,052

$3,052 Total cost of living monthly: $3,968

$3,968 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $628

2. Louisiana

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,813

$2,813 Total cost of living monthly: $3,930

$3,930 Highest-costing expenditure: Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $80

1. Mississippi

Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,903

$2,903 Total cost of living monthly: $3,892

$3,892 Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $611

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for different generations. First, GOBankingRates found information on each state including: total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes for each state was sourced from Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each cost of living index, the average expenditure cost can be calculated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey 2602 for different generations. The generations are defined as: Gen Z born between 1997 or later, millennials born between 1981 and 1997, Gen X born between 1965 and 1980, and baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964. This calculation gives the average expenditure cost of living for each generation in each state. Using the average home value as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for August 2024, assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated for each state and for each generation. The highest expenditure index and average monthly cost were also shown to find the highest expenditure cost for each state. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 24, 2024.

