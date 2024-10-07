News & Insights

Personal Finance

The Average Monthly Expenses for Millennials in Every State and What They Spend the Most Money On

October 07, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates ->

Every generation needs to work with a budget and track expenses in order to stay financially on track. Millennials are no exception.

This cohort of people born between 1981 and 1997 are now the largest generation group in the U.S., with an estimated population of 72.7 million in 2023, according to Statista

What type of expenditure do millennials spend the most on? It turns out, the answer depends on where they live. 

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for millennials. The states were sorted to show the highest to lowest cost of living, with the No. 1 state being the cheapest.

Beach and palms trees in the morning atSugar Beach Kihei Maui Hawaii USA.

50. Hawaii

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $5,721 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $11,082 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Health 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,090 

Aerial view of the coastal community of La Jolla, California approximately 10 miles north of downtown San Diego shot via helicopter from an altitude of about 300 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

49. California

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost:$4,403 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $8,750 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Health 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $694 

Boston Massachusetts Apartments Rent Prices Real Estate iStock

48. Massachusetts

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost:$4,400 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,950 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Health 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $675
Editorial, landscape images of the riverfront in Hoquiam, Washington.

47. Washington

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost:$3,482 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,806 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Health 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $446
Seaside Heights, New Jersey, USA - April 4, 2022: Daytime view of the Casino Pier and shops on the boardwalk along the beach.

46. New Jersey

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,505 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,511 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Health 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $474 
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dieter Hopf/imageBROKER/Shutterstock (5441048a)Harbour of Valdez, Prince William Sound, AlaskaVARIOUS.

45. Alaska

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $4,456 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,504 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $936

Woonsocket, Rhode island, USA - August 1, 2017: Daytime view of the historic Stadium Theatre along Main Street in downtown Woonsocket.

44. Rhode Island

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,735 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,356 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Housing 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,797
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

43. New Hampshire

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,485 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,234 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Health 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $411 
Connecticut welcomes you iStock-172992653

42. Connecticut

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: 3,836 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,213 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Housing 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,822
Colorado welcome road sign stock photo

41. Colorado

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,132 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,177 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Health 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $371

Park on the Snake River in Ontario, Oregon, looking toward Idaho.

40. Oregon

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,364 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,128 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Health 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $461
Salt Lake City skyline at sunset with Wasatch Mountains in the background, Utah, USA.

39. Utah

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,200 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,073 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Health 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $406
Amazing aerial view of downtown New York City with all its skyscrapers and the iconic Empire State Building.

38. New York

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,552 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,049 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Health 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $593
Annapolis, MD, USA - February 8, 2023: The image is of the city of Annapolis, Maryland.

37. Maryland

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,533 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,878 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Health 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $462

West Wendover is a small city in Elko County, Nevada, United States.

36. Nevada

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,363 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,863 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $443
Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

35. Arizona

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,413 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,809 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Health 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $456
Aerial view of Camden, Maine harbor in fall from Mount Battie.

34. Maine

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,586 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,793 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Health 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $438 
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

33. Vermont

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,583 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,778 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Health 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials:  $438

Red Lodge, Montana, USA.

32. Montana

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,072 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,625 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $393 
Sarasota, Florida, USA skyline on the bay at dawn.

31. Florida

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,295 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,557 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Health 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $374
A snow covered tree stands in he foreground and a barn in the background on a clear day north of Hayden, Idaho.

30. Idaho

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,027 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,519 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $392
Aerial View looking south of the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach at Sunset stock photo

29. Virginia

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,263 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,437  
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $653

A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

28. Delaware

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,249 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,349 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Grocery  
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $503
Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

27. Minnesota

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,171 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,042 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $669
Atlantic Beach is a town in Carteret County, North Carolina

26. North Carolina

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,164 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,989 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $642 
Castle Geyser erupts with hot water and steam with pools of thermophilic bacteria and it's a cone geyser in the Upper Geyser Basin of Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, United States.

25. Wyoming

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,057 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,958 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $665

Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

24. Georgia

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,098 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,918 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $623
Seguin, Texas, USA.

23. Texas

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,130 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,793 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Housing 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,396
Charleston South Carolina

22. South Carolina

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,119 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,753 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Miscellaneous 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $82 
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

21. Wisconsin

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,029  
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,740 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $662

View of Peoria's river front showing downtown Peoria buildings, bridge, the Illinois river, historic paddle boat with blue blue sky and clouds in background.

20. Illinois

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,198 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,688 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $372
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

19. Tennessee

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,906 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,666 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Grocery  
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $472
Warren, Pennsylvania, USA September 4, 2023 A view of buildings in downtown and looking up Liberty Street on a sunny summer day.

18. Pennsylvania

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,191 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,661 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Housing 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,421
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - October 06, 2018: street scene of downtown Rapid City with buildings and businesses.

17. South Dakota

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,940 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,629 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $637

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

16. New Mexico

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,940 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,604 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $633
Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

15. Nebraska

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,014 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,451 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $630
Columbus - Ohio

14. Ohio

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,138 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,417  
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Housing 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,367
Rogers City, Michigan, USA - October 23, 2021: The Sailors Memorial.

13. Michigan

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,067 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,417  
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $359

Old Courthouse in downtown St.

12. Missouri

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,044 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,415 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Housing 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,346
Colfax, North Dakota

11. North Dakota

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,927 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,390 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $683
Historical America; Historical travel destination; Patriotic location.

10. Kansas

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,049 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,312 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $613
Decatur, Indiana

9. Indiana

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,975 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,308 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Utilities 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $354

Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

8. Alabama

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,986 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,229 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Housing 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $1,340
Dubuque, Iowa - November 5, 2019: A beautiful day at Dubuque Harbor on the Mississippi River.

7. Iowa

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,981 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,214  
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $602
Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma.

6. Oklahoma

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,940 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,077 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Grocery  
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $463
Location of the Battle of Richmond during the Civil War.

5. Kentucky

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,933 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,072 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $671

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

4. Arkansas

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,901 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,038 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Miscellaneous 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $78
Charleston, West Virginia, USA skyline on the Kanawha River at dusk.

3. West Virginia

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $3,052 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,968 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $628
Louisiana Bayou illuminated by evening sunlight. This picture was taken of Bayou Black in Houma, LA.

2. Louisiana

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,813 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,930 
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Miscellaneous 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $80
Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

1. Mississippi

  • Millennials’ average monthly expenditure cost: $2,903 
  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,892  
  • Highest-costing expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest monthly expenditure cost for millennials: $611 

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for different generations. First, GOBankingRates found information on each state including: total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes for each state was sourced from Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each cost of living index, the average expenditure cost can be calculated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey 2602 for different generations. The generations are defined as: Gen Z born between 1997 or later, millennials born between 1981 and 1997, Gen X born between 1965 and 1980, and baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964. This calculation gives the average expenditure cost of living for each generation in each state. Using the average home value as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for August 2024, assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated for each state and for each generation. The highest expenditure index and average monthly cost were also shown to find the highest expenditure cost for each state. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 24, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Monthly Expenses for Millennials in Every State and What They Spend the Most Money On

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

