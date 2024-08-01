Average Income Of Republicans vs. Democrats

What we earn may influence how we vote.

Republicans and Democrats show income differences that widen and shrink depending on the bracket, as revealed by a Pew Research analysis. Experts suggest that these disparities in earnings are deeply connected to the policies and ideologies each party promotes, steering how individuals vote.

So how do the average incomes of Republicans vs. Democrats stack up? Here’s a closer look.

Most Lower-Income Families Identify As Democrat

About 58%—or six in ten voters—with the lowest family incomes (based on an adjusted income of less than $35,900 for a household of three in 2022) support the Democratic Party, according to the Pew analysis.

Experts agree that Democratic-backed social safety net programs are likely the main reason for support from people with smaller paychecks.

“Lower-income voters tend to feel more seen by Democrats than by Republicans,” says Patricia Crouse, adjunct professor of political science at the University of New Haven’s Department of Human Sciences.

“Many individuals in lower income brackets perceive Republicans as favoring the wealthiest 1% and large corporations rather than implementing policies that provide direct assistance to them,” Crouse adds. “Consequently, they believe Democratic policies are more likely to address their needs and challenges.”

For example, Democrats generally oppose funding cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). They view SNAP as a crucial safety net for low-income families and believe that reducing its funding would harm vulnerable populations.

In contrast, Republicans often support funding cuts to SNAP, arguing that the program needs reforms to reduce government spending and promote self-sufficiency among recipients.

According to a separate Pew Research poll, Republicans and those who lean Republican have doubts about government aid to the poor: 65% believe it does more harm than good, while 34% think it does more good than harm. However, more Republicans are starting to see the positive side of this aid, with a 21% increase in those finding it more helpful than harmful since 2022.

The minimum wage debate also highlights the income divide among voters. Typically, Democrats push for higher wages to reduce poverty and promote fairness, while Republicans argue that big wage increases could hurt future job growth and place additional financial pressure on small businesses, preferring states to decide.

Rich and Split: Democrats Edge Out GOP For Affluent Voters

Among upper-income voters (based on an adjusted income of $215,400 or greater for a household of three in 2022), 53% lean Democratic, outpacing 46% of wealthy voters who lean Republican.

Rich voters who identify as Democrats often prioritize social and environmental issues over fiscal policies, experts say.

“In the upper-income bracket, you find elite Democrats, particularly concentrated on the East and West Coasts,” says Francesco Duina, Charles A. Dana Professor of Sociology at Bates College.

“Research indicates that left-leaning Democrats in this group are post-materialists, prioritizing issues of identity and other social concerns over traditional economic matters. These affluent Democrats differ significantly in their priorities, focusing more on social justice and environmental sustainability, reflecting a distinct set of values compared to other segments within the party,” Duina adds.

Combating climate change with bills such as the Green New Deal and advocating for social justice, healthcare reform and education funding are issues often championed by Democratic leaders and reflect the party’s core values.

In contrast, rich voters who identify as Republicans typically focus on tax policies and fiscal conservatism.

Experts point out that Republicans often favor tax cuts for businesses, such as those in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and advocate for limited government intervention and deregulation to promote business growth.

Most Democrats (77%) and almost half of Republican voters (46%) believe corporations don’t pay their fair share, according to a Pew survey.

“The Republican party is generally seen as those who are going to support business and Wall Street, whereas successful Hollywood actors or artists in New York earning the same income are not as concerned with fiscal issues,” Crouse says. “That explains a little bit of the discrepancy in party affiliation at those high-income levels, too.”

Divided Loyalties: Middle-Class Voters Evenly Split

Within the middle-class income brackets (​​based on incomes of $47,900 to $143,600 for a household of three in 2022), there’s a nearly even split between Democrats and Republicans. Their political choices are heavily influenced by economic stability, job security and healthcare needs, according to experts.

Concerns about inflation and union membership also play significant roles in shaping this group’s voting patterns. For example, some voters prioritize Democratic support for healthcare and job protections, while others lean Republican due to concerns over inflation and economic policies favoring small businesses.

A Pew Research poll says that 60 out of 100 Republicans think it’s not the government’s job to make sure everyone has healthcare. Meanwhile, many more Democrats, 88 out of 100, believe the government should ensure healthcare for everyone.

But beyond issues that affect everyday Americans, how the two parties communicate their messages may also appeal to different audiences.

Rising Costs and Populism May Reshape Party Loyalties

While Republicans have long been associated with the rich, in recent years, the GOP has appealed to lower-income voters, experts say.

During Trump’s presidency, Republicans increasingly adopted a populist approach, asserting that the government has failed to adequately address the needs of ordinary citizens, experts say. This shift reflects a belief that the government should focus more on improving the lives of everyday people and be more responsive to their concerns than the demands of Wall Street.

Duina says that Democrats have evolved from a focus on working-class unity to emphasizing environmental issues and LGBTQ+ rights. Racial equity is another strong party emphasis. He also points out that this shift also reflects how left-leaning parties have marketed themselves.

“For instance, Hillary Clinton’s characterization of Trump supporters as ‘deplorables’ was counterproductive.”

Crouse also believes there are party shifts along the average income of Republicans vs. Democrats lines that may not yet be visible.

“We must move beyond stereotypes; exit polling will be crucial. While we can discuss these trends now, come election time, many may not hold true.”

