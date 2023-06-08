Average HELOC Rates: June 7, 2023—Rates On 20-Year HELOCs Tumble

HELOCs (home equity lines of credit) let homeowners tap the equity in their home through a secured loan. When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.09%.

HELOC Rates Today

10-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 10-year HELOC averaged 6.99% this week. That’s unchanged from last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.99%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $146 per month during the 10-year draw period.

It’s followed by the repayment period, when interest and principal must be paid. Home equity lines come with variable interest rates, so your rate can rise during the repayment years. A HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period, so a 10-year home equity line gives a borrower 10 years to pay back the loan.

Borrowers usually pay only interest during the draw period. However, some borrowers may choose to always pay down the principal amount, too.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 20-year HELOC is 8.09%, versus 8.20% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 6.84%.

At this rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $169 per month.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a type of credit product called revolving credit, which refers to the way they allow borrowers to draw some money, pay it back and then draw more, as needed. That process can be repeated over the term of the line of credit, which is often 10 years.

In exchange for that flexibility, however, borrowers give up the certainty of a fixed interest rate. HELOC rates track the interest rates influenced by the Federal Reserve, which has recently started a multiyear rate-rising process.

That may make HELOCs less attractive than other products, such as home equity loans, which have fixed interest rates. In exchange for the certainty of the interest rate, home equity loans borrowers take out a set amount of money all at once and pay it back in regular installments.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

It’s most common to start your search for the best HELOC rate with the lender who holds your first mortgage since they know your home and credit profile already.

You can also look online for rates to compare lenders with your current mortgage lender prior to fully applying for a HELOC. You may want to complete online prequalification with a few lenders, which can give you a sense of the terms and rates they’re offering, as well as the fees they’ll charge.

Lenders set their HELOC rates based on something called the prime rate, which is what banks and other financial institutions use for creditworthy borrowers taking out loans and lines of credit. The prime rate is in turn based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

HELOC Rate Insights

HELOC rates are tied more closely to banks than are first-mortgage rates, which tend to track the performance of the bond market. The Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rates that banks charge each other, has signaled to investors that it expects to raise the fed funds rate several times in 2022 and beyond.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 6.99%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 5.49% and as high as 7.67%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 8.09%, the 52-low is 6.84% and the high is 9.35%.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

You can use the funds from a HELOC for all kinds of expenses, from home improvements to big-ticket items to education costs. But since the money borrowed via a HELOC is subject to a variable interest rate that may rise over time, there could be better ways to finance some purchases that come with fixed interest rates.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

You can generally borrow up to 80-85% of the equity you have in your home. Your lender will require an appraisal to determine the value.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

The equity you have in your home is the home’s value—as determined by an appraisal— less anything you currently owe to a lender on the house, like through a mortgage.

