Average HELOC Rates: November 9, 2022—Rates Stay The Same

HELOCs, or home equity lines of credit, are loans that allow you to borrow against your home’s equity—the current market value of your home minus your remaining mortgage balance. When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.50%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.31%.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 10-year HELOC is 5.50%, versus 5.50% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 2.55%.

At today’s interest rate of 5.50%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $115 per month during the 10-year draw period.

After the draw period, there is a repayment period during which time the interest rate may rise. HELOCs have variable interest rates, unlike home equity loans, which are taken out as a lump sum. They have repayment periods that can be equal to or different than the draw period. Generally, a HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period—a 10-year HELOC gives you 10 years to pay back the loan.

Typically, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period.

20-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 20-year HELOC averaged 7.31% this week. That’s 7.31% last week.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC will cost you $152 per month during the draw period.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 5.50%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 2.55% and as high as 6.62%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.31%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

Though both tap into your home equity and are backed by your house or other property, HELOCs and home equity loans have some key differences.

A HELOC lets you draw money as you need it and pay interest only on what you borrow during the draw period (usually 10 or 20 years). You repay the entire balance and interest during the repayment period (usually 20 years). Home equity loans require homeowners to take their funds all at once and repay the balance with fixed monthly payments.

This can make a home equity loan a better option if you have an extensive project and need one-time funding. Home equity loans have fixed rates, while the rates on HELOCs are variable.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

It’s most common to start your search for the best HELOC rate with the lender who holds your first mortgage since they know your home and credit profile already.

You can also look online for rates to compare lenders with your current mortgage lender prior to fully applying for a HELOC. You may want to complete online prequalification with a few lenders, which can give you a sense of the terms and rates they’re offering, as well as the fees they’ll charge.

Lenders set their HELOC rates based on something called the prime rate, which is what banks and other financial institutions use for creditworthy borrowers taking out loans and lines of credit. The prime rate is in turn based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Your home equity is the value of the property, less anything you may owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender. The value is determined by an appraisal.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

With a HELOC, you can generally borrow up to 80%-85% of the equity you have in your home. The value of your home is determined by an independent appraisal.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, the credit check that lenders do will reduce your credit score temporarily. But as long as you make debt repayments on time, you can recover from that initial hit quickly.

It’s also important to note that because a HELOC is secured by your home, failing to repay it in a timely manner could put you in jeopardy of losing the home in addition to damaging your credit score.

