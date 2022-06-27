Average HELOC Rates: June 27, 2022—20-Year HELOC Rates Reach A 52-Week High

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC (home equity line of credit), hit a new high—7.51%, according to Bankrate.com. . Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.49%, up 0.60% from last week.

Home equity lines of credit let homeowners convert their equity—the appraised value of the home minus anything owed to the mortgage lender—into cash. Often referred to as HELOCs, these products offer owners the flexibility to make use of cash only as needed, and to pay interest only on what’s used.

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.49%, a significant spike from the previous week, when it was 4.89%. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.55%.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $114 per month during the 10-year draw period.

It’s followed by the repayment period, when interest and principal must be paid. Home equity lines come with variable interest rates, so your rate can rise during the repayment years. A HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period, so a 10-year home equity line gives a borrower 10 years to pay back the loan.

Typically, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period.

20-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 20-year HELOC averaged 7.51% this week. That’s up from 7.29% last week and 5.14% at the lowest point over the past 52 weeks.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $156 per month during the draw period.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

If you already have a mortgage, some of the requirements for taking out a HELOC will likely be familiar. As a rough rule of thumb, homeowners usually need a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; a history of on-time mortgage payments; and at least 15% to 20% equity in the home. Some of the specifics may vary from lender to lender.

In addition, lenders typically require an appraisal to determine the value of the home, which in turn determines how much equity the owner has.

HELOC Rate Insights

HELOC rates are tied more closely to banks than are first-mortgage rates, which tend to track the performance of the bond market. The Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rates that banks charge each other, has signaled to investors that it expects to raise the fed funds rate several times in 2022 and beyond.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 5.64%, while the 52-week low is 2.55%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 7.51% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

Though both tap into your home equity and are backed by your house or other property, HELOCs and home equity loans have some key differences.

A HELOC lets you draw money as you need it and pay interest only on what you borrow during the draw period (usually 10 or 20 years). You repay the entire balance and interest during the repayment period (usually 20 years). Home equity loans require homeowners to take their funds all at once and repay the balance with fixed monthly payments.

This can make a home equity loan a better option if you have an extensive project and need one-time funding. Home equity loans have fixed rates, while the rates on HELOCs are variable.

