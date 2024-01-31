News & Insights

Average Bollywood films, Cricket World Cup weigh on PVR INOX profit

January 31, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - PVR Inox PVRL.NS, India's largest multiplex operator, reported a sharp sequential drop in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the Cricket World Cup and an underwhelming slate of Bollywood films kept viewers away.

The theatre chain's profit slumped to 128 million rupees ($1.5 million) during the October-December quarter, from a profit of 1.66 billion rupees in the previous three months.

As a result, its occupancy slipped to 25.2% in the quarter from 32.3% in the previous quarter.

That, combined with a roughly 26% declines in both ticket and food and beverage sales, resulted in a nearly 23% sequentially drop in overall revenue to 15.46 billion rupees.

PVR Inox's shares dropped 3% after the results. ($1 = 83.0000 Indian rupees)

