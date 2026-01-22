This Is the Average 401(k) Balance for Retirees (and Others) Aged 58 and Older

Key Points

Most 50-somethings have not socked away enough money in their 401(k)s yet.

That's especially true when you examine median figures instead of average figures.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

In your late 50s? Then retirement may be just a few years away, and you may wonder how your 401(k) account compares to others. The table below offers some answers. Those in their 50s have amassed an average of $635,320 in 401(k) accounts managed by Empower, an investment firm that serves as a reasonable proxy, and have a median balance of $253,454.

Age Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks » Average 401(k) Median 401(k) 20s $107,171 $40,050 30s $211,257 $81,441 40s $419,948 $164,580 50s $635,320 $253,454 60s $577,454 $186,902 70s $425,589 $92,225 80s $418,911 $78,534

If you wonder why the two numbers on each row are so different, consider this simple series of numbers: 10, 13, 24, 42, and 136. The result of averaging those numbers is 45, but that is larger than four of the numbers! The median value, on the other hand, is arrived at by arranging the numbers in order and then zeroing in on the middle value -- in this case, 24. Median numbers are often more representative, as averages can be skewed by unusually large or small outliers.

The numbers above seem insufficient. Pick the largest median number -- about $253,000. Let's even assume that by retirement, it has swelled to $350,000. Using the flawed-but-still useful 4% rule, such a retiree would withdraw $14,000 in their first year of retirement. That's not much more than $1,000 per month.

Most of us should be aiming to have multiple income streams in our retirement, and not just Social Security income. As of November, Social Security benefits averaged just $2,013 per month, or about $24,000 for the year.

So do your own math and come up with your own retirement plan, perhaps featuring income from not only your retirement accounts, but also from dividend-paying stocks, interest-bearing accounts, annuities, and/or rents from tenants, among other possibilities.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.