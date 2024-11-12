This Is the Average 401(k) Balance for Retirees Age 65 and Older

If retirement is on the horizon, there are a few key items you'll want to tackle first. One of the biggest? Making sure you've saved enough to live comfortably -- or at least have a plan in place so you can sleep soundly at night.

A quick way to get the ball rolling is to check out what others who are close to or have already taken the plunge into retirement have saved. Let's take a look at average 401(k) balances to get a better idea.

Here's the average 401(k) balance for retirees age 65 and older

While the average 401(k) balance across all age groups stood at $134,128 at the end of 2023, it's those 65 and older who lead the pack. According to a Vanguard analysis of nearly 5 million retirement accounts, retirees in this age group have saved an average of $272,588.

But here's the catch: Averages can be skewed by a few big savers who've socked away significantly more. For a clearer snapshot of what's typical, check out the median balance. It sits at just $88,488. That means half of 401(k) holders aged 65 and up have saved less than that.

Surprised? Take a look at how other age groups are doing.

Age Average 401(k) Balance Median 401(k) Balance Younger than 25 $7,351 $2,816 25 to 34 $37,557 $14,933 35 to 44 $91,281 $35,537 45 to 54 $168,646 $60,763 55 to 64 $244,750 $87,571 65 and older $272,588 $88,488 All age groups $134,128 $35,286

Whether you're ahead of the game or feeling a bit behind, these numbers make for a great check-in. Remember, your 401(k) is just one slice of the pie. Take a look at all your income sources, including individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and brokerage accounts. Then, run through your expenses to see how long you can stretch those retirement funds.

