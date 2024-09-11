This Is the Average 401(k) Balance for Retirees Age 65 and Older

Before you clock out of your career for good, there are a few things you'll want to check off your list -- and your retirement savings is probably near the top. We dug into the average 401(k) balances for retirees age 65 and older to give you a better idea of how much Americans have saved. Spoiler alert: It's a far cry from the million-dollar target you often hear about. But remember, these numbers don't factor in what folks may have socked away in other retirement accounts.

How much do retirees 65 and older actually have saved?

The average 401(k) balance for retirees age 65 and older is $272,588, according to Vanguard's analysis of nearly 5 million accounts at the end of 2023. While that number isn't bad, it's not much to boast about if you don't have other sources of income lined up for retirement.

What's probably more telling is the median balance (midpoint), which shows that 50% of 401(k) holders 65 or older have less than $88,488 saved. This figure represents what's more typical, while the average is likely inflated by outliers, like 401(k) millionaires with much larger savings.

If you haven't clocked out of the workforce yet, you can compare your savings to your age group and then see if you need to make any adjustments to crush your personal goals.

Age Average 401(k) Balance Median 401(k) Balance Younger than 25 $7,351 $2,816 25 to 34 $37,557 $14,933 35 to 44 $91,281 $35,537 45 to 54 $168,646 $60,763 55 to 64 $244,750 $87,571 65 and older $272,588 $88,488 All age groups $134,128 $35,286

Data source: How America Saves 2024, Vanguard.

The reality is that most people don't have a large chunk of money stashed away for retirement. However, these numbers can inspire you to take action, whether that means beefing up your contributions or adjusting your saving strategy to ensure you're on track for a more comfortable retirement.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.