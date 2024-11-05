This Is the Average 401(k) Balance for Ages 55 to 64

Retirement accounts are arguably the best tool for saving and investing for retirement. They provide two-for-one benefits that encourage savings while providing tax breaks on either the front or back end of your career.

No account is as synonymous with retirement as a 401(k). It's arguably the retirement account, with around a third of working-age Americans (ages 15 to 64) owning a 401(k)-style account. When you consider that most teenagers don't work jobs that include a 401(k), this number jumps up a bit.

How does your 401(k) balance compare to that of those aged 55 to 64?

For those wondering how their 401(k) balance compares to others in their age range, let's look at ages 55 to 64, because that's when many important retirement decisions are generally made. The average 401(k) balance for someone aged 55 to 64 is $207,874.

The average 401(k) balance could be skewed by those with high balances, so for a different perspective, we can look at the median balance in that age range, which is $71,168.

How much should you have in your 401(k)?

How much you "should" have in your 401(k) is very relative because different retirement plans and ambitions will require different amounts.

However, I will say that retirement guidelines, such as the 4% rule and others, can give you a broad idea of how much you should aim for in retirement.

If you feel like you're behind, it's never too late to raise your contributions, ensure you're taking full advantage of employer matches, and double-check your investment choices to see if there are lower-cost investment options you can possibly take advantage of.

Although a 401(k) is many people's main retirement income source, it ideally shouldn't be the only one. Along with Social Security, retirement accounts like IRAs can be great supplements and come with benefits you don't receive with a 401(k).

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.