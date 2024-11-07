AvePoint reports Q3 EPS 1c, consensus 5c

Reports Q3 revenue $88.8M, consensus $83.39M. “Our strong third quarter results built on the momentum from the first half of the year, as we meaningfully exceeded our guidance for the seventh consecutive quarter, while improving on a number of key financial and operational metrics,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint (AVPT). “Companies around the world increasingly recognize the importance of high-quality data and the criticality of a robust data management strategy and are prioritizing platform solutions that deliver automated value across multi-cloud environments. Our unmatched ability to meet this demand with the AvePoint Confidence Platform positions us well to capitalize on the tremendous market opportunity ahead of us and provides us the confidence to again raise our full-year expectations. We are excited for a strong close to 2024.”

