AvePoint to Report Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

AvePoint will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call with management.

AvePoint, a leader in data security and governance, will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, after US markets close, followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM ET featuring CEO Dr. Tianyi Jiang and CFO Jim Caci. The call will cover the quarterly results, business trends, and include a Q&A session, accessible to participants via phone and a live webcast on their Investor Relations page. AvePoint supports over 25,000 customers with its Confidence Platform across various digital collaboration environments, backed by a global network of around 5,000 partners. The press release includes forward-looking statements, cautioning that actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

AvePoint is set to report its second quarter 2025 financial results, showcasing transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The company will provide insights into current business trends and engage in a question-and-answer session, indicating a proactive approach to investor relations.

With over 25,000 customers worldwide, AvePoint's extensive customer base reinforces its position as a leader in the data security and governance industry.

The global channel partner program, comprising around 5,000 partners, highlights AvePoint's strong market presence and potential for continued growth in various collaboration environments.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of upcoming financial results might indicate that investors are waiting for clarity on the company's performance, potentially leading to uncertainty about its financial health.

The cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements highlights the risks and uncertainties the company faces, which could create concerns among investors about its stability and future growth.

The mention of various market and competitive risks suggests that AvePoint may be facing significant challenges in sustaining its market position, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

When will AvePoint announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

AvePoint will report its Q2 2025 financial results after market close on August 7, 2025.

How can I participate in AvePoint's Q2earnings conference call

You can join the call by dialing 1 (833) 816-1428 for US participants or 1 (412) 317-0520 for international callers.

Who will present during the Q2earnings call

CEO Dr. Tianyi Jiang and CFO Jim Caci will present and conduct a Q&A session during the call.

Is there a webcast available for theearnings call

Yes, a live webcast of theearnings callwill be available on AvePoint’s Investor Relations website.

How long will the webcast replay be accessible?

The webcast replay will be available for approximately 90 calendar days after the live event.

$AVPT Insider Trading Activity

$AVPT insiders have traded $AVPT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF EPSTEIN sold 500,000 shares for an estimated $9,385,000

BRIAN MICHAEL BROWN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $2,342,550.

$AVPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $AVPT stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AVPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

$AVPT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVPT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AVPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Joe Vandrick from Scotiabank set a target price of $22.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Fatima Boolani from Citigroup set a target price of $16.0 on 03/11/2025

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AvePoint



(NASDAQ: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, will report its second quarter 2025 financial results after the US financial markets close on Thursday, August 7, 2025.





The Company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET on Thursday, August 7, 2025. CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ) and CFO Jim Caci will provide an overview of Q2 2025 results, discuss current business trends, and conduct a question-and-answer session. You may access the call and register with a live operator by dialing 1 (833) 816-1428 for US participants and 1 (412) 317-0520 for outside the US. The passcode for the call is 0727391.





A live webcast will be available on



AvePoint’s Investor Relations website



. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 calendar days.







About AvePoint







Beyond Secure. AvePoint is the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, going beyond traditional solutions to ensure a robust data foundation and enable organizations everywhere to collaborate with confidence. Over 25,000 customers worldwide rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to prepare, secure, and optimize their critical data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes approximately 5,000 managed service providers, value-added resellers, and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit



www.avepoint.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements:







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website,



www.sec.gov



. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint,” “the Company,” “we,” “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.







Disclosure Information







AvePoint uses the



https://www.avepoint.com/ir



website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







Investor Contact







AvePoint





Jamie Arestia







ir@avepoint.com











(551) 220-5654







Media Contact







AvePoint





Nicole Caci







pr@avepoint.com







(201) 201-8143



