AvePoint Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

AvePoint AVPT reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 10 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.11% and increased 350% year over year.



AvePoint revenues climbed 29% year over year to $114.7 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.22%.



AVPT shares have soared 2.79% at the time of writing this article.

Top-Line Details of AVPT

SaaS revenues (77.5% of total revenues) increased 37.1% year over year to $88.9 million. Term license and support revenues (8.8% of total revenues) rose 7.4% to $10.1 million, whereas Services revenues (12.8% of total revenues) grew 19.8% to $14.7 million. Maintenance revenues (0.9% of total revenues) decreased 63.4% to $1 million.



AvePoint, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AvePoint, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AvePoint, Inc. Quote

Annual recurring revenues (ARR) climbed 27% year over year or 26% on a constant currency basis to $416.8 million.

AVPT’s Operating Details

In the fourth quarter, AvePoint’s non-GAAP gross margin contracted 130 basis points year over year to 74.2%



Research and development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 210 bps year over year to 10%. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, fell 250 bps year over year to 31.2%.



General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 40 bps year over year to 13.1%.



The operating margin expanded 370 bps on a year-over-year basis to 19.9%

AVPT’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $481.1 million, up from $471.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025.



During 2025, cash generated through operating activities was $85.3 million and free cash flow was $81.6 million.

AvePoint Initiates Q126 and FY26 Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects total revenues between $115 million and $117 million, implying 25% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. On a constant currency basis, the company anticipates revenue growth of 20% at the midpoint.



Non-GAAP operating income is estimated between $19.5 million and $20.5 million.



For 2026, the company expects total revenues between $509.4 million and $517.4 million, suggesting 22% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. On a constant currency basis, the company projects revenue growth of 20% at the midpoint.



The company anticipates total ARR between $525.1 million and $531.1 million, indicating 27% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. On a constant currency basis, ARR growth is expected to be 26% at the midpoint.



Non-GAAP operating income is estimated between $92.6 million and $96.6 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, AVPT has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Micron Technology MU, MongoDB MDB, and Adobe ADBE are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector.



Micron Technology shares have gained 343.8% in the past 12 months. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on March 18. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MongoDB shares have returned 25.8% in the past 12 months. MDB is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2026 results on March 2. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Adobe shares have lost 40.8% in the past 12 months. ADBE is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 12. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.