AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) shareholders have endured a 63% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 63%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on AvePoint because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 40% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because AvePoint made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

AvePoint grew its revenue by 29% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 63% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:AVPT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 27th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 7.1% in the last year, AvePoint shareholders might be miffed that they lost 63%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 40%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with AvePoint , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

