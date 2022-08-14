AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Second-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 6.5% to US$5.02 in the week after its latest second-quarter results. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$56m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with AvePoint losing US$0.05 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:AVPT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

Following the latest results, AvePoint's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$233.1m in 2022. This would be a solid 9.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 14% from last year to US$0.18. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$240.7m and US$0.20 per share in losses. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers fell somewhat.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$7.60, implying that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite adjustments to both revenue and earnings estimates. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic AvePoint analyst has a price target of US$10.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$6.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await AvePoint shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that AvePoint's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 19% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 26% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while AvePoint's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for AvePoint going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for AvePoint that we have uncovered.

