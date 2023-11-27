AvePoint Inc - (AVPT) Price Target Increased by 9.38% to 8.93

The average one-year price target for AvePoint Inc - (NASDAQ:AVPT) has been revised to 8.92 / share. This is an increase of 9.38% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.63% from the latest reported closing price of 8.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvePoint Inc -. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 10.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVPT is 0.22%, an increase of 57.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 83,346K shares. The put/call ratio of AVPT is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anchor IV Pte. holds 16,667K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 7,334K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,001K shares, representing a decrease of 227.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 57.70% over the last quarter.

Monarch Alternative Capital holds 4,745K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,422K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,569K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,460K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 25.89% over the last quarter.

AvePoint Background Information

Apex is a special purpose acquisition corporation led by co-CEOs Jeff Epstein, the former CFO of Oracle, and Brad Koenig, the former head of Goldman Sachs’ global technology investment banking team.

