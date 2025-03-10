AvePoint Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AVPT

In trading on Monday, shares of AvePoint Inc (Symbol: AVPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.56, changing hands as low as $13.50 per share. AvePoint Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVPT's low point in its 52 week range is $7.44 per share, with $19.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.57.

