Markets
AVEO

AVEO To Regain Rights To AV-203 In All Territories Outside Of North America

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AVEO Oncology (AVEO) said it will regain rights to AV-203 outside of North America, the company's clinical-stage potent humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets ErbB3, following the voluntary termination of its collaboration and license agreement by CANbridge Life Sciences. Under the 2016 agreement, AVEO granted CANbridge Life Sciences worldwide rights, excluding the United States, Canada, and Mexico, to AV-203.

"By reacquiring rights to AV-203 outside of North America, we add global rights to a third IgG1 antibody clinical candidate within our internally developed and diverse portfolio of oncology therapeutics," said Michael Bailey, CEO of AVEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVEO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular