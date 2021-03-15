AVEO To Regain Rights To AV-203 In All Territories Outside Of North America

(RTTNews) - AVEO Oncology (AVEO) said it will regain rights to AV-203 outside of North America, the company's clinical-stage potent humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets ErbB3, following the voluntary termination of its collaboration and license agreement by CANbridge Life Sciences. Under the 2016 agreement, AVEO granted CANbridge Life Sciences worldwide rights, excluding the United States, Canada, and Mexico, to AV-203.

"By reacquiring rights to AV-203 outside of North America, we add global rights to a third IgG1 antibody clinical candidate within our internally developed and diverse portfolio of oncology therapeutics," said Michael Bailey, CEO of AVEO.

