AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) May Not Be Profitable But It Seems To Be Managing Its Debt Just Fine, Anyway

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does AVEO Pharmaceuticals Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 AVEO Pharmaceuticals had US$33.0m of debt, an increase on US$13.6m, over one year. But it also has US$94.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$61.0m net cash.

How Healthy Is AVEO Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:AVEO Debt to Equity History January 11th 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that AVEO Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$22.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$35.5m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$94.0m and US$9.51m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$45.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that AVEO Pharmaceuticals' balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Simply put, the fact that AVEO Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine AVEO Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year AVEO Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 333%, to US$26m. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is AVEO Pharmaceuticals?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months AVEO Pharmaceuticals lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$58m and booked a US$58m accounting loss. With only US$61.0m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. The good news for shareholders is that AVEO Pharmaceuticals has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with AVEO Pharmaceuticals .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

