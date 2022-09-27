Avenue Therapeutics Spikes 168%

(RTTNews) - Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) shares are surging more than 168 percent on Tuesday morning trade. The stock was down after the announcement of a reverse stock split on Thursday, however, it reversed the trend from Friday. There were no corporate announcements to influence the stock movement on the day.

Currently, shares are at $9.46, up 168.64 percent from the previous close of $3.52 on a volume of 26,841,409.

