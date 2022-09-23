Avenue Therapeutics Sinks 25%; Shares Start Trading After Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) are down more than 25% Friday morning at $4.89.

With effect from today, Avenues shares have started trading after 1-for-15 reverse stock split

The reverse stock split was primarily intended to bring the company into compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

ATXI has traded in the range of $0.20-$6.34 in the last 1 year.

