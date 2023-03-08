Avenue Therapeutics Jumps 25% On Upcoming Meeting With FDA For IV Tramadol

(RTTNews) - Shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) jumped over 25% in extended session on Wednesday after the company announced that it will participate in a Type C meeting with the FDA on March 9, 2023 to discuss a proposed study protocol to assess the risk of respiratory depression related to opioid stacking on intravenous tramadol relative to an approved opioid analgesic.

The company expects to provide an update on the outcome of the meeting in April 2023, after receipt of the meeting minutes from the FDA.

