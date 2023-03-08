Markets
ATXI

Avenue Therapeutics Jumps 25% On Upcoming Meeting With FDA For IV Tramadol

March 08, 2023 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) jumped over 25% in extended session on Wednesday after the company announced that it will participate in a Type C meeting with the FDA on March 9, 2023 to discuss a proposed study protocol to assess the risk of respiratory depression related to opioid stacking on intravenous tramadol relative to an approved opioid analgesic.

The company expects to provide an update on the outcome of the meeting in April 2023, after receipt of the meeting minutes from the FDA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATXI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.