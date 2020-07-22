Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) closed the most recent trading day at $10.40, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.34%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ATXI as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ATXI to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 76.74%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ATXI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ATXI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

