Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) closed the most recent trading day at $10.30, moving -1.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.76%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ATXI as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ATXI is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 76.74%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ATXI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ATXI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ATXI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.