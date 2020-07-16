Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) closed at $9.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.71%.

ATXI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, up 76.74% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ATXI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ATXI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

