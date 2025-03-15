AVENUE THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $ATXI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AVENUE THERAPEUTICS ($ATXI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.58 per share.
AVENUE THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity
AVENUE THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $ATXI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAY D KRANZLER has made 2 purchases buying 500 shares for an estimated $1,249 and 1 sale selling 61 shares for an estimated $136.
- NEIL HERSKOWITZ sold 23 shares for an estimated $46
AVENUE THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of AVENUE THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC added 140,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $280,000
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 115,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $230,000
- SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 63,060 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,120
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 41,089 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,178
- MOSS ADAMS WEALTH ADVISORS LLC removed 11,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,000
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,777 shares (+28.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,554
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 1,356 shares (+77.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,712
