AVENUE THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $ATXI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AVENUE THERAPEUTICS ($ATXI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.58 per share.

AVENUE THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

AVENUE THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $ATXI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY D KRANZLER has made 2 purchases buying 500 shares for an estimated $1,249 and 1 sale selling 61 shares for an estimated $136 .

and 1 sale selling 61 shares for an estimated . NEIL HERSKOWITZ sold 23 shares for an estimated $46

AVENUE THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of AVENUE THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

