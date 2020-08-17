Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Misses Earnings Estimates in Q2

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI reported a loss of 11 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 10 cents. The loss was, however, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 43 cents.

Avenue Therapeutics’ stock has risen 10.3% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 6.3%.

It is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products, principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. The company’s sole pipeline candidate, intravenous tramadol, is under review for the treatment of moderate to moderately severe postoperative pain.

The company has completed two late-stage studies, evaluating tramadol in patients with moderate-to-severe pain following bunionectomy or abdominoplasty, in the last two years and submitted a new drug application in December 2019. The NDA was accepted by the FDA in February and a decision is expected on Oct 10, 2020.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $1.2 million compared with$6.4 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease was mainly attributable to the completion of the abdominoplasty and safety studies in 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were flat year over year at approximately $0.7 million.

As of Jun 30, 2020, Avenue’s cash and cash equivalents were $5.3 million, compared to $6.6 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $1.3 million for the quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Avenue Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the sector include PaciraBioSpecificsInc. PCRX, BioLineRx Ltd. BLRX and Eisai Co. ESALY. While Pacira sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), BioLineRx and Eisai carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Pacira’searnings per share estimates have increased to $2.06 from $1.78 for 2020 and from $3.12 to $3.62 for 2021 in the past 60 days.

BioLineRx’s loss per share estimates have narrowed from $2.24 to $1.95 for 2020 and from $2.88 to $1.44 for 2021 in the past 60 days.

Eisai’s earnings per share estimates have increased from $2.28 to $2.36 for 2020 and from $2.262 to $2.30 for 2021 in the past 60 days.

