Markets
ATXI

Avenue Therapeutics Announces Regulatory Update Based On Type C Meeting With FDA

April 17, 2023 — 05:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) Monday announced that it has received official meeting minutes from the Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted on March 9, 2023, regarding the development of intravenous Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative pain. Following the news, shares of Avenue gained over 13% in after-hours trading session.

The purpose of this meeting was to discuss and reach agreement with the FDA on the proposed study protocol that would assess the risk of opioid-induced respiratory depression related to opioid stacking on IV Tramadol compared to IV morphine.

At that meeting, Avenue presented a study design for a single safety clinical trial that the company believes could address the concerns regarding risks related to opioid stacking and the FDA stated that the proposed study design appeared reasonable and agreed on various study design aspects with the expectation that additional feedback would be provided to Avenue upon review of a more detailed study protocol.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATXI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.