Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 18.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.24%, the lowest has been 9.53%, and the highest has been 23.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.95 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 57.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACP is 0.04%, an increase of 466.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.19% to 2,705K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 496K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing a decrease of 12.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACP by 29.17% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 388K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 86.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACP by 555.88% over the last quarter.

Capital Investment Advisors holds 379K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 244K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 170K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACP by 86.37% over the last quarter.

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

berdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund aims to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by opportunistically investing primarily in loan and debt instruments (and loan-related or debt-related instruments, including repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements and derivative instruments) of issues that operate in a variety of industries and geographic regions.

