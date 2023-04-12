Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 18.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.08%, the lowest has been 9.53%, and the highest has been 23.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.90 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 24.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACP is 0.03%, an increase of 524.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 2,127K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Seacrest Wealth Management holds 41K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACP by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 97K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACP by 6.19% over the last quarter.

M&r Capital Management holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 100.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACP by 50.10% over the last quarter.

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

berdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund aims to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by opportunistically investing primarily in loan and debt instruments (and loan-related or debt-related instruments, including repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements and derivative instruments) of issues that operate in a variety of industries and geographic regions.

