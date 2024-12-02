Avenira Limited Announces New Options Issuance Plan

Avenira Limited (AU:AEV) has released an update.

Avenira Limited has announced plans to issue 12 million unlisted options with expiration dates set at three years, offering investors potential opportunities to engage with its stock as it continues to expand its financial strategies. The company is proposing to issue options at exercise prices of $0.02 and $0.03, signaling a strategic move to attract investment and bolster its market position. This issuance reflects Avenira’s proactive approach in leveraging financial instruments to enhance shareholder value.

