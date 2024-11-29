Avenira Limited Achieves Strong AGM Results

Avenira Limited (AU:AEV) has released an update.

Avenira Limited (AEV) announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support for key decisions including director re-elections and share issues. This positive outcome reflects investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance. The resolutions were approved with overwhelming majorities, indicating robust backing from stakeholders.

