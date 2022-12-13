AVEM Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AVEM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the AVEM ETF (Symbol: AVEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.59, changing hands as high as $53.19 per share. AVEM shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVEM's low point in its 52 week range is $44.37 per share, with $65.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.