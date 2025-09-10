Avelo Airlines Places Order For 50 E195-E2 Aircraft From Embraer, With Purchase Rights For Addl. 50

(RTTNews) - U.S. airline Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday a firm order for 50 E195-E2 aircraft from Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer S.A. (ERJ), with purchase rights for an additional 50 more aircraft. The list-price value of the order is $4.4 billion, excluding purchase rights.

The order supports Avelo's strategy to deliver affordable and convenient travel across the United States, with deliveries expected to begin in the first half of 2027. The aircraft will help modernize fleet, reduce cost, and fuel growth.

The aircraft's range, fuel efficiency, and small noise footprint will establish it as the ideal aircraft to expand Avelo's network. The short-field enhanced takeoff capability will also expand access to constrained airports and longer-range destinations.

Avelo will be the first U.S. carrier to operate Embraer's largest and most advanced commercial aircraft, making this a significant milestone for Embraer's flagship E2 program.

The E195-E2s will modernize Avelo's fleet, complementing its Boeing 737NGs for the foreseeable future while improving cost efficiency and network reach.

