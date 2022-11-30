Avelo Airlines Launches New Credit Card Partnership With Capital One

Avelo Airlines is launching a new, unique partnership with Capital One, which allows Avelo flyers to take advantage of some of the card benefits that Capital One already provides.

In its press release, Avelo Airlines Head of Marketing Travis Christ said, “Avelo is bringing a new kind of air travel to communities across America and we’re proud to offer a new kind of credit card partnership to our Customers. Combining Avelo’s industry-leading affordability, convenience and reliability with the unique travel benefits and perks of the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card rewards our Customers for spending and traveling on their terms. Our partnership with Capital One is the latest way we are inspiring travel.”

Benefits of the New Capital One/Avelo Partnership

While the new partnership does not involve a new set of co-branded credit cards between Avelo Airlines and Capital One, eligible cardmembers will enjoy Avelo benefits on certain Capital One card brands. New cardmembers applying for the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card via Avelo Airlines will receive a set of airline-specific benefits along with the benefits already offered by those credit cards.

The partnership is meant to inspire future travel plans with flexibility in earning rewards, which is a uniquely valuable proposition given that most airline credit card partnerships allow you to earn that specific airline’s miles. Instead, through the Avelo partnership, cardmembers will be able to earn miles they can use to book travel on other airlines through the Capital One travel portal or use them to offset the cost of past travel purchases made with their credit cards in the form of a statement credit. Reward miles don’t expire for as long as your Capital One account is open.

New applicants to the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card who are approved will receive up to $200 in statement credits on Avelo flights and priority boarding on all Avelo flights for the first year, along with . Cardholders can earn .

New Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card applicants who are approved will instead receive up to $100 in statement credits on Avelo flights and priority boarding on all Avelo flights for the first year, along with . Mileage earning is .

For more information about the Avelo Airlines and Capital One partnership, or to apply for these credit cards, visit the Avelo website.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines started service in early 2021 and currently serves more than 30 different destinations across the country. The airline offers a connection-free travel experience with its non-stop flights aboard its all Boeing 737 jets fleet.

Avelo has five hubs at Burbank (BUR), New Haven (HVN), Orlando (MCO), Wilmington (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham (RDU), and its route map includes mostly secondary airports in larger cities as well as smaller destinations usually underserved by other larger airlines. Most flights run up and down the east and west coast, and there are no transcontinental flights.

The unbundled, low cost model allows the airline to offer relatively inexpensive tickets with the possibility of add-on services at a cost. For example, seat selection comes at a cost of $11 or more, and priority boarding will set you back $15 per flight. Baggage fees are calculated based on each flight and you can use a baggage fee calculator on Avelo’s website.

Bottom Line

There is a clear value for those existing Avelo customers in the market for a new credit card, as they would be receiving a minimum $100 savings (with the $0 annual fee Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card) to $200 savings (with the $95 annual fee Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card) when booking flights in the way of statement credits, plus priority boarding—a $15 per flight cost—for the first year.

On top of the Avelo benefits, this industry-leading partnership allows those passengers to earn flexible travel rewards in the form of CapitalOne miles, redeemable on any flight through the CapitalOne portal or as a statement credit for past travel purchases.

