Avecho Biotechnology Expands Trials and Manufacturing

Avecho Biotechnology Limited has made significant strides in the third quarter of 2024, continuing its Phase III clinical trials for an innovative CBD soft-gel capsule aimed at treating insomnia while also ramping up manufacturing for its US partner, Ashland. The company invested heavily in research and development and maintained a solid cash reserve as of September. These developments highlight Avecho’s commitment to expanding its product offerings and strengthening its financial position.

