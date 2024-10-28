News & Insights

Avecho Biotechnology Expands Trials and Manufacturing

October 28, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Avecho Biotechnology Limited (AU:AVE) has released an update.

Avecho Biotechnology Limited has made significant strides in the third quarter of 2024, continuing its Phase III clinical trials for an innovative CBD soft-gel capsule aimed at treating insomnia while also ramping up manufacturing for its US partner, Ashland. The company invested heavily in research and development and maintained a solid cash reserve as of September. These developments highlight Avecho’s commitment to expanding its product offerings and strengthening its financial position.

