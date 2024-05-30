Avecho Biotechnology AGM Approves Key Resolutions

Avecho Biotechnology Limited (AU:AVE) has released an update.

Avecho Biotechnology Limited has announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the election and re-election of board members, and the approval of a 10% Placement Facility. The company, known for its proprietary drug delivery system TPM®, which enhances drug and nutrient absorption, continues to focus on developing products for both human and animal health markets.

