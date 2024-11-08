Aveanna price target raised to $7 from $5 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Aveanna (AVAH) to $7 from $5 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company provided consistent upside to numbers with Q3 marking the eighth quarter in a row it has exceeded EBITDA estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm has continued confidence in the management team “to take control of their destiny and execute.”
