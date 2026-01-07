Aveanna Insider Sells $292,000 in Stock as Shares Surge 99% -- Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know

Key Points

An executive at Aveanna Healthcare recently sold 36,015 shares in three open-market transactions for a total of $292,488.

The sale represented 10.93% of Cunningham’s direct holdings, reducing his direct ownership to 293,354 shares post-transaction.

All shares were disposed of from direct ownership, with no indirect holdings or derivative instruments involved.

Patrick A. Cunningham, the chief compliance officer of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH), directly sold 36,015 shares in multiple open-market transactions between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, for a total value of $292,488, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction Summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 36,015 Transaction value $292,488 Post-transaction shares (direct) 293,354 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.4 million

The transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($8.12), and the post-transaction value is based on Friday's market close ($8.12).

Key Questions

How significant is this sale relative to previous insider activity?

This direct sale of 36,015 shares is the largest single open-market disposition by Cunningham in at least the past year, indicating a higher-than-typical volume for his sales activity. He only has one other sale on record, of 18,500 shares in June.

The sale accounted for 10.93% of Cunningham’s direct holdings, resulting in a reduction from 329,369 to 293,354 directly held shares.

No; all shares were sold from direct holdings, with no participation from trusts, LLCs, or option-related activity -- reflecting a straightforward open-market disposition.

Cunningham owns fewer shares than he did a year ago, so each sale now counts for more. That means the size of this latest sale likely reflects the smaller size of his remaining stake rather than a meaningful shift in his selling behavior.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.29 billion Net income (TTM) $75.46 million Employees 33,500 1-year price change 99%

Company Snapshot

Aveanna Healthcare provides private duty nursing, adult home health and hospice, pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services, with revenue streams diversified across Private Duty Services, Home Health & Hospice, and Medical Solutions segments.

The company operates a patient-centered, home-based care platform that generates revenue through direct care services and medical supply distribution, targeting cost-effective alternatives to institutional healthcare settings.

It serves medically fragile children, adults requiring home health or hospice care, and patients needing ongoing nutritional support, primarily across the United States.

Aveanna Healthcare is a diversified U.S. provider of home-based clinical care and medical solutions, leveraging a workforce of 33,500 employees to deliver services to medically complex populations. The company’s integrated platform emphasizes cost efficiency and patient outcomes by prioritizing in-home care over higher-cost institutional alternatives.

What this transaction means for investors

For long-term investors, Cunningham’s recent stock sale matters less as a directional signal and more as a reminder of how insider mechanics intersect with a sharply improving business. Aveanna Healthcare is in the middle of a turnaround year: Third-quarter revenue jumped 22.2% year over year to $621.9 million, adjusted EBITDA surged 67.5% to $80.1 million, and management raised full-year guidance to more than $2.375 billion in revenue and $300 million in adjusted EBITDA. That operating momentum helps explain why AVAH shares are up roughly 99% over the past year, far outpacing the S&P 500’s 17% gain.



Against that backdrop, Cunningham, Aveanna’s chief compliance officer, sold 36,015 shares between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 at a weighted average price of $8.12, for proceeds of about $292,000. Importantly, the Form 4 notes that the shares were automatically sold to satisfy tax obligations tied to vested equity awards -- not discretionary selling.



The sale reduced Cunningham’s direct holdings by about 11%, but context matters. He owns fewer shares than he did a year ago, meaning each transaction now represents a larger percentage of his stake. For investors, the durability of Aveanna’s margin expansion, cash generation, and raised outlook remains far more consequential than a capacity-driven insider sale.

Glossary

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private agreements.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or other entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned via another entity, such as a trust or company, rather than directly by the individual.

Derivative instruments: Financial contracts whose value is based on the performance of underlying assets, like options or futures.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold or bought, adjusted for the number of shares at each price.

SEC Form 4: A required filing that reports insider trades of a company’s securities by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Capacity-driven: Refers to actions influenced by the remaining amount of shares or resources available for trading.

Median sell transaction: The middle value in a series of insider sales, used to compare transaction sizes.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Discretionary moderation: Voluntarily reducing the size or frequency of transactions, rather than acting out of necessity.

Disposition by open-market sale: Selling shares directly on the stock market, as opposed to private or negotiated sales.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

