Aveanna Healthcare Promotes Matt Buckhalter To CFO

December 11, 2023 — 07:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Monday said it promoted Matt Buckhalter to Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2024.

Buckhalter, who was appointed as interim CFO and principal financial officer in July this year, will continue to serve as principal financial officer, the company said in a statement.

Buckhalter with more than a decade experience in lead finance roles in the healthcare industry, joined Aveanna in 2016. He has been responsible for corporate and operational finance, business intelligence, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), and investor relations.

