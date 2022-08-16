Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$661k in the last 12 months

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aveanna Healthcare Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Rodney Windley for US$105k worth of shares, at about US$2.91 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.11. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$3.68. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:AVAH Insider Trading Volume August 16th 2022

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Aveanna Healthcare Holdings. In total, insiders bought US$372k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 3.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

