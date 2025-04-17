Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. to Release First Quarter Results on May 8, 2025

Aveanna Healthcare will release Q1 results on May 8, 2025, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter financial results on May 8, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that same day. The call will be accessible by phone and through a live webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. A replay of the call will be available shortly after it concludes and can be accessed for a limited time. Aveanna Healthcare, based in Atlanta, Georgia, provides a range of pediatric and adult healthcare services across 34 states, including nursing, rehabilitation, and home health services, aimed at offering quality care as an alternative to hospitalization.

$AVAH Insider Trading Activity

$AVAH insiders have traded $AVAH stock on the open market 78 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 78 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL R VIGANO has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 170,824 shares for an estimated $939,684 .

. ROBERT M JR WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 170,824 shares for an estimated $939,684 .

. WHITNEY EQUITY PARTNERS VII, LLC J.H. has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 152,735 shares for an estimated $840,183.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $AVAH stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ATLANTA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (“Aveanna”) (NASDAQ: AVAH) today announced that the company will release its first quarter results before the market open on Thursday, May 8, 2025, to be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8562. A replay will be available three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13752435. The replay will be available until May 15, 2025.





Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://ir.aveanna.com/



. The online replay will be available for one week following the call.







About Aveanna Healthcare







Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 34 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient’s normal caregiver. The Company’s services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information, please visit



www.aveanna.com



.



