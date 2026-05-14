Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $41.65 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $5.19 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.35 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $647.91 million from $559.22 million last year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.65 Mln. vs. $5.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $647.91 Mln vs. $559.22 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.56 B To $ 2.58 B

For the full year 2026, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA of between $328 - $332 million

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