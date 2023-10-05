Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH) Price Target Increased by 15.98% to 2.07

The average one-year price target for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (NASDAQ:AVAH) has been revised to 2.07 / share. This is an increase of 15.98% from the prior estimate of 1.78 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.15 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.32% from the latest reported closing price of 1.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAH is 0.13%, an increase of 107.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 171,526K shares. The put/call ratio of AVAH is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 81,601K shares representing 42.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII holds 48,656K shares representing 25.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nut Tree Capital Management holds 11,077K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,711K shares, representing an increase of 30.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAH by 146.22% over the last quarter.

Littlejohn & Co holds 6,458K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,741K shares, representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAH by 112.82% over the last quarter.

King Street Capital Management holds 3,800K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing an increase of 21.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAH by 129.03% over the last quarter.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Background Information

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Aveanna is a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna directly addresses the most pressing challenges facing the U.S. healthcare system by providing safe, high-quality care in the home, the lower cost care setting preferred by patients.

